Troopers investigating fatal crash involving school bus in Hernando County

One person is dead and several children are injured after a pick-up truck crashed into a school bus Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at Bourassa Blvd. and Commercial Way and the driver of the pick-up truck suffered fatal injuries.

A Hernando County school bus was transporting 48 children to Winding Waters K-8 School in Weeki Wachee when it stopped to allow a pedestrian to cross the street before turning right onto Bourassa Blvd. from Commercial Way, according to the FHP. The driver of the pick-up truck did not stop and collided with the back of the bus, troopers said.

According to the FHP, six children suffered minor injuries are were taken to area hospitals.

