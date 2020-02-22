Troopers investigating fatal crash near Adamo Drive bridge

article

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash near the Adamo Drive bridge close to Orient Road.

According to the Tampa Police Department, a juvenile was pulled from the water Saturday afternoon and taken to the hospital after their vehicle flipped off the bridge. It is unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

Officers have not released any additional details, but there are multiple ambulances and police cars on the Adamo Drive bridge.

FOX 13’s Jordan Bowen is on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

