Troopers investigating fatal pedestrian crash in Hudson

A portion of U.S. Highway 19 lanes in Hudson were closed following a deadly pedestrian crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the accident occurred at U.S. 19 and New York Avenue. A mangled bicycle was located at the scene. The southbound lanes in the area are shut down during the investigation.

There is no word yet on when lanes will reopen.

The pedestrian has not been identified and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.