Troopers searching for driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in Manatee County

Hung Quoc Dong, 28, died Saturday after being hit by a vehicle on Whitfield Ave. in Manatee County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Dong was walking in the eastbound lane of Whitfield Ave. around 8 a.m. when he was hit by a full-size maroon Ford SUV or pickup truck.

The impact of the crash propelled Dong to the southeast and he came to a final rest in a ditch.

The driver did not stop after hitting Dong.

Troopers said the vehicle may look like this pickup truck.

Troopers are searching for a full-size maroon Ford SUV or pickup truck built between the years 1997-2003.

Anyone with any information is asked to call FHP at 239-938-1800.

