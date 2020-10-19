Tropical Depression 27 forms; expected to become Hurricane Epsilon

article

The 2020 hurricane season is not over yet. Tropical Depression 27 formed in the Atlantic Ocean this morning and will likely become a hurricane by the end of the week.

After watching the area of low pressure for several days, National Hurricane Center forecasters said Monday morning that it had become organized enough to become a tropical depression, and almost a tropical storm.

As of 8 a.m., the depression had winds of 35 mph. Forecasters expect it to continue strengthening, becoming a tropical storm quickly and eventually a hurricane, turning northwest in the process

The Greek letter Epsilon is the next ‘name’ on the 2020 list.

There is no immediate threat to the U.S., but the NHC says residents in Bermuda should keep a close eye on its progress.

Advertisement

LINK: Track T.D. 27 on MyFoxHurricane.com

Meanwhile, forecasters have stopped watching a separate area of low interest in the Caribbean.

