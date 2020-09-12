Tropical depression to strengthen off Florida coast this weekend; TS Paulette to intensify

A tropical depression is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen into a tropical storm, while Tropical Storm Paulette is expected to intensify into a hurricane on Saturday.

FOX 13 meteorologist Jim Weber said Tropical Depression Nineteen was on the verge of becoming a tropical storm when it came onshore in South Floria. He said once it moves into the Gulf of Mexico and over warm water, it will have ideal conditions to become a tropical storm and possibly a hurricane as it moves away from Florida. If it does develop into a tropical storm it will be Tropical Storm Sally.

Weber said Tampa will likely see more rainfall over the weekend as a result of Tropical Depression Nineteen.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Paulette was almost 650 miles southeast of Bermuda on Saturday morning. It is expected to become a hurricane Saturday.

A third tropical storm, Rene, is not expected to strengthen and does not pose any threat to land.

