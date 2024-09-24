Tropical Storm Helene: Flooding prone Shore Acres prepares with home hardening expert

Those who live in Shore Acres know exactly what a storm like Helene can bring. They're already prone to flooding and are worried water will get into their homes again, but one man went door to door offering help to homeowners.

He installed flood barriers at their doors, which normally cost thousands.

"This is scary. The information that we're getting is that this is going to be as bad or maybe worse than Idalia. For flooding, for surge," said Kevin Batdorf, the president of the Shores Acres Civic Association.

READ: Gulfport boat owners impacted by Debby now preparing for Helene impacts

One neighbor spends his days before big storms helping others harden their homes with quick and cheap tips.

"Jeff has been a godsend for this area to help people like myself who have been, you know, had water situations three times now," said Travis Failey, a Shore Acres resident.

Jeff Fuller has figured out a way to seal homes up tight, staying dry through feet of flooding last year on homes he worked on. He’s installing barriers, and Seal-n-Peel caulk for dozens of homes around Shore Acres.

"Teaching these people how to flood proof their homes, you know, maybe nobody moves," Fuller said. "Maybe you won't see another for sale sign. I've got people that I showed how to flood proof their home down here, and they've taken their for sale signs down. So that's the main goal."

RELATED: Pinellas County leaders anticipating 'life-threatening' storm surge from Helene

And, he’s saving people money from big commercial companies, doing all this at cost, no fee for himself.

"I am a third or less of the commercial barriers. Some I'm 22% of their cost," said Fuller.

A resident used Fuller's help Tuesday, 48 hours before Helene could make landfall.

"Jeff Fuller came to our area and said that he's done this to his house. So I had him come over today, and he started building this and put this together ... this storm is supposed to be like no other that has happened in this area. So am I confident and this is going to work? Yes," said a neighbor.

Fuller does help neighbors install, but he says a lot of these preps you can do yourself… he has more information at floodprepper.com.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: