Tropical Storm Helene: Flooding prone Shore Acres prepares with home hardening expert

Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Citrus County, Pinellas County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Hillsborough County
7
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:05 PM EDT until FRI 9:48 AM EDT, Hillsborough County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Polk County, Coastal Manatee County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Sumter County, DeSoto County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Citrus County, Pinellas County, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Manatee County, Pinellas County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Pinellas County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Hernando County, Hardee County, Inland Hernando County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Citrus County, DeSoto County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Sarasota County
Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Pasco, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Sarasota County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Citrus County, Hardee County, Inland Manatee County, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, DeSoto County, Coastal Hernando County

Tropical Storm Helene: Flooding prone Shore Acres prepares with home hardening expert

Published  September 24, 2024 11:43pm EDT
Hurricane Helene
Hardening homes ahead of Helene

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Those who live in Shore Acres know exactly what a storm like Helene can bring. They're already prone to flooding and are worried water will get into their homes again, but one man went door to door offering help to homeowners. 

He installed flood barriers at their doors, which normally cost thousands.

"This is scary. The information that we're getting is that this is going to be as bad or maybe worse than Idalia. For flooding, for surge," said Kevin Batdorf, the president of the Shores Acres Civic Association. 

READ: Gulfport boat owners impacted by Debby now preparing for Helene impacts

One neighbor spends his days before big storms helping others harden their homes with quick and cheap tips. 

"Jeff has been a godsend for this area to help people like myself who have been, you know, had water situations three times now," said Travis Failey, a Shore Acres resident. 

Jeff Fuller has figured out a way to seal homes up tight, staying dry through feet of flooding last year on homes he worked on. He’s installing barriers, and Seal-n-Peel caulk for dozens of homes around Shore Acres. 

"Teaching these people how to flood proof their homes, you know, maybe nobody moves," Fuller said. "Maybe you won't see another for sale sign. I've got people that I showed how to flood proof their home down here, and they've taken their for sale signs down. So that's the main goal." 

RELATED: Pinellas County leaders anticipating 'life-threatening' storm surge from Helene

And, he’s saving people money from big commercial companies, doing all this at cost, no fee for himself. 

"I am a third or less of the commercial barriers. Some I'm 22% of their cost," said Fuller. 

A resident used Fuller's help Tuesday, 48 hours before Helene could make landfall. 

"Jeff Fuller came to our area and said that he's done this to his house. So I had him come over today, and he started building this and put this together ... this storm is supposed to be like no other that has happened in this area. So am I confident and this is going to work? Yes," said a neighbor. 

Fuller does help neighbors install, but he says a lot of these preps you can do yourself… he has more information at floodprepper.com.

