Tropical storm likely to develop in Gulf of Mexico, bring rain and severe weather to Florida

An area of low pressure in the Caribbean will likely become a tropical storm and impact the Bay Area weather early next week.

As of Saturday morning, a tropical disturbance showed signs of organization near the Yucatan Peninsula.

Meteorologists say it will likely develop into a storm once it moves into the Gulf of Mexico.

According to the National Hurricane Center, it has a 70 percent chance of formation over the next two days and a 90 percent chance over the next seven days.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Tony Sadiku says a tropical depression could form on Sunday and be intensified by warm waters in the Gulf.

He says the storm would be named ‘Idalia' and could reach category one hurricane intensity before landfall somewhere along the Big Bend to the Florida Panhandle.

Sadiku says that meteorologists have yet to determine the exact path the storm will take.

That should become clearer once a system fully forms on Sunday evening or Monday morning.

The worst weather would be felt closest to the storm’s center.

Meteorologists say the storm could cause coastal flooding, gusty winds and power outages.

