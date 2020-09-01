Tropical Storm Nana forms in Caribbean; no threat to U.S.

article

A system southwest of Jamaica was quickly upgraded to Tropical Storm Nana today, but it will not have an impact on the United States.

As of noon Tuesday, a Hurricane Hunter aircraft found that the low pressure system had become better organized, with sustained winds of 50 mph. The National Hurricane Center sent out an advisory that the season's 14th named system had formed.

High pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will keep Nana moving west toward Central America, and then into the Pacific Ocean. It is expected to move near or but north of Honduras on Wednesday.

The storm may strengthen more before landfall, but is not expected to reach hurricane strength.

A tropical storm watch was up for parts of Honduras.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression 15 formed Monday, but it is expected to continued moving away from the U.S. with minimal impacts. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

The peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is September 10.