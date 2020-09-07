Tropical Storm Paulette forms; won't impact U.S., forecasters say

article

Within the past day, two tropical depressions formed, and one has been named.

Tropical Depression 17 formed in the Central Atlantic, and became Tropical Storm Paulette late Monday morning. It's the 16th named storm this season.

The storm will move slowly over the open Atlantic during the week.

The good news is that this won’t be an issue for the U.S. as first cold fronts of the season are forming through the eastern U.S. and general troughing over this area should persist over the next 7-10 days.

This sets up a steering flow that acts to keep any tropical threats out to sea.

Early Monday morning, Tropical Depression 18 formed over the far eastern Atlantic. However, this should also should stay out to sea. It's expected to become the next named storm: Rene.

The system is expected to strengthen and bring tropical storm conditions to the Cabo Verde Islands.