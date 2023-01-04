Tropicana Field redevelopment: What's in the final four proposals for the Gas Plant District?

It's been months and years in the making, but St. Petersburg is getting closer to figuring out the future of the Tropicana Field site.

Last month, city officials announced the four finalists, officially releasing each potential developer's plans and visions for the historic Gas Plant District. All but one are newcomers to this stage of the process after Mayor Ken Welch said he wanted to restart the entire process.

Over the summer of 2022, Mayor Ken Welch scrapped plans from two previously chosen developers. He said the plans were outdated and didn't reflect the current economic conditions, new workforce trends after the COVID-19 pandemic, and the city's needs.

Welch asked that proposals included a focus on affordable housing, 17.3 acres for a baseball stadium, and honor the Gas Plant District's history. The area was once home to a Black community that was displaced 40 years ago to make room for Tropicana Field. In the 1980s, local officials started looking into bringing an MLB team to the area and decided to put it in the Gas Plant District.

In addition, the proposals must include attainable housing, equitable business opportunities, office space, meeting space, open space, and an economic development "that benefits all."

The four developers include 50 Plus 1 Sports, Hines and the Tampa Bay Rays, Restoration Associates, and Sugar Hill Community Partners. One of them will completely revamp the 86-acre portion of downtown, and each has big ideas.

All four plans include the same major features: a new Rays ballpark, a mix of residential, business, and retail, plus multiple hotels.

Here is a detailed breakdown of each proposal.

50 Plus 1 Sports

This company is a 100% minority-owned development firm based out of Cape Coral.

It's clear from their renderings that 50 Plus 1 Sports has placed a large emphasis on the artistic design of their project. The proposal includes a large, undulating, blue, and yellow mosaic stadium canopy. Surrounding the stadium would be a multi-level area with restaurants and retail. Plans also feature an education or tech campus and intermodal transit hub.

Proposed illustrative site plan from 50 Plus 1 Sports

"Residences at a full range of price-points, hotels, and offices float above the active streets and the arts will infuse community spaces and architecture. Green roofs and curbside bio-retention along

new streets capture and filter runoff that will be stored and cleaned further below grade in the Commons, before feeding a revitalized Booker Creek," according to the proposal.

Overall view looking north of the entire historic Gas Plant Site redevelopment, provided by 50 Plus 1 Sports

Inside the 152-page proposal, the company touted itself as understanding how "small, women-owned, minority-owned, veteran-owned and service-disabled veteran-owned businesses play in our economy and actively contribute to the communities where we work." They dived into the other companies who would work with them on the Tropicana Field project, this includes AECOM, which was retained by St. Pete city officials to provide planning services for the EDGE District and the St. Petersburg Waterfront Master Plan.

Illustration of proposed outdoor community space from 50 Plus 1 Sports

They previously completed or are currently working on the following projects: University of New Orleans Sports and Entertainment District; Sprint Center Arena in Kansas City, Missouri; and the Richmond City Center and Diamond District in Richmond, Virginia.

A community that is distinct within itself and connected to the numerous eclectic neighborhoods of St. Petersburg. Reimagining the Historic Gas Plant Site is not in itself a disparate mission, but a vital catalyst to St. Petersburg’s aspirations as an equitable and dynamic place to be. As a 100% minority-owned company, our commitment is to level the playing field and provide opportunity, stability and substantive community ownership for all. — 50 Plus 1 Sports

Other highlights (which are copied and pasted below) include:

Provide jobs, entertainment, housing and family-oriented places that will promote economic development for every neighborhood: Through an emphasis on career building, not just job training or temporary employment, and a diversity of housing types that decentralize affordability throughout the site.

Knit the city together again and re-Integrate the Tropicana site with the rest of the grid system : Through a street grid inspired by the former fine-grain Gas Plant neighborhood and an emphasis on strengthening the Booker Creek cultural and mobility corridor.

Celebrate and enhance the rich cultural diversity and authenticity as an engine for economic opportunity within the district and the surrounding neighborhoods : Through strong connections to the Edge District to the north, Campbell Park to the south, and by becoming an eclectic center for the diverse food scene and the arts in St Petersburg. Our design will reflect St. Pete’s art culture through sculptural form and use of color within the architectural styling.

Make it easy to get around and expand all transportation options to reduce traffic and increase access between the neighborhoods and Downtown: Through compact walkable development blocks, enhancements in the transit transfer experience and increased safety and convenience of the pedestrian and bicycle trail system. We will emphasize pedestrian-oriented circulation within the development district, including connections to adjacent neighborhoods, with specific efforts to slow down traffic and reduce vehicle lanes.

Architectural significance, unique designs and integrated public spaces : The plan establishes a series of public space destinations at a variety of scales from civic celebration to neighborhood courtyard hangout. Public space linkages tie the district to adjoining neighborhoods in all directions.Architectural inspirations include: Florida, aquatics, the team name and the visual motion of the ray gliding through the water inspired our stadium canopy. The sunscreens on retail and museum spaces in the park space echoes sunrays overlaying clouds that billow up from the afternoon heat. We chose colors that evoke spectral light that follows sunrays through cloud forms and appear in rainbows after an afternoon thundershower. The art that will thread through these spaces will reflect the colorful pieces that are seen throughout this art-centric city. As a nod to the game, the colonnade surrounding the stadium reflects the architectural styling of more traditional ballparks. The colonnade columns are inspired by the natural curves of our prevalent Florida palms Taller buildings are sculpted in form to focus on views; and skinned in layers to accentuate the sculpture.

Florida, aquatics, the team name and the visual motion of the ray gliding through the water inspired our stadium canopy. The sunscreens on retail and museum spaces in the park space echoes sunrays overlaying clouds that billow up from the afternoon heat.

We chose colors that evoke spectral light that follows sunrays through cloud forms and appear in rainbows after an afternoon thundershower. The art that will thread through these spaces will reflect the colorful pieces that are seen throughout this art-centric city.

As a nod to the game, the colonnade surrounding the stadium reflects the architectural styling of more traditional ballparks.

The colonnade columns are inspired by the natural curves of our prevalent Florida palms

Taller buildings are sculpted in form to focus on views; and skinned in layers to accentuate the sculpture.

50 Plus 1 Sports is also arguing that their proposal is "well positioned to create jobs that benefit residents of the Intown West, Intown and South St. Petersburg Community Revitalization Areas." They said there will be career development opportunity to support employees. They said the local workforce goals for direct jobs will be no less than 50% for minorities, women, and veterans.

View from 1st Ave S looking west across the retail and museum buildings under the canopy towards the residential towers. (Provided by 50 Plus 1 Sports)

Back in the day, before Interstate 175 was built, the southern border of the Gas Plant neighborhood reached 7th Avenue, connecting residents to Campbell Park. After it was constructed, along with Interstate 275, Gas Plant was isolated from surrounding neighborhoods and was split in half.

This map shows Gas Plant's loose boundaries and where the southern border was before and after the construction of I-175.

50 Plus 1 Sports is pitching to "re-establish" the previous borders of Gas Plant by creating a trail system over I-175 to Campbell Park. They said this could be adjusted if the short highway is ever demolished.

Illustration of proposed stadium entertainment district and narrative landscape opportunities. (50 Plus 1 Sports)

As for housing opportunities, they are looking to dedicate half of it to those who qualify for affordable and workforce housing. The plan will also include sites for at least three hotels, two blocks for a Tech Campus near USF St. Petersburg, additional parking areas, and PSTA connections.

Community outdoor space around Booker Creek looking toward the stadium, provided by 50 Plus 1 Sports.

Hines and the Tampa Bay Rays

Over the years, the status of the Tampa Bay Rays and where they may end up after the Trop's lease ends has been in question. And it still remains that way. Interestingly enough, the team has submitted its own plans in partnership with the company, Hines, which has been around in the real estate world for 65 years. It's based out in Houston, but has a "presence in 314 cities in 28 countries," according to its website.

Construction of the new 30,000-seat ballpark would be between 2024 and 2027.

Aerial rendering of proposed ballpark, provided by Hines and Tampa Bay Rays,

They said it will be designed as a pavilion with a fixed roof and open year-round for events outside game days, such as conferences and meetings in conjunction with nearby hotels and hospitality groups.

Rendering shows inside pavilion-style ballpark proposed by Hines and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Surrounding it would be "gameday street experience centers" along 2nd Street with food and beverage options, along with an event plaza.

Booker Creek Greenway looking north toward the Ballpark and Booker Music Hall. (Provided by Hines and Tampa Bay Rays)

In the 245-page proposal, Hines and the Rays listed the other companies they would work with on the redevelopment project, including Dantes Partners, a Black-owned business in Washington D.C. That company would lead in the affordable and workforce housing units.

Hines and the Rays hope to build senior living, a sports sciences incubator, arts education space, plant a tree canopy, incorporate higher education, connect Woodson African American Museum to the Heritage Trail, Campbell Park, and the Deuces, plus, implement a restoration program for Booker Creek and downstream waters.

They have pledged 23% of their housing will be affordable, including 850 affordable and workforce housing units on-site, and an estimated 600 off-site residences.

More specifically:

Mixed-Income Housing: 256 income-restricted units will be developed within mixed-income buildings on-site (5% of all units developed within mixed-income buildings, 128 affordable and 128 workforce housing)

Low-and Moderate-Income Housing: 603 low and moderate-income housing rental units will be developed on-site

Hines and the Rays say they will commit $15 million through diverse rental assistance and homeownership programs throughout the south and west sides of St. Petersburg

The ballpark will be the "anchor" for the entertainment and economic areas of the development. They said small and medium storefronts would be the focus and an opportunity to attract new local, independent retailers and for existing St. Pete business owners to relocate to the site.

Civic space along Booker Creek (Hines and Tampa Bay Rays)

Plus, they suggest including a 2,500-3,000 seat live entertainment venue, and a "Health, Wellness, and Innovation District zone" to include mid- to high-rise office buildings for sports medicine, sports science and other life sciences research. It would likely involve Bayfront Health and USF St. Pete to promote public health initiatives. Moffitt Cancer Center has apparently expressed interest in developing a new facility at the site.

Hines and the Rays also tapped Tampa Bay Watch and Janicki Environmetal, Inc. as the project's environmental consultants.

The stadium architect would be Populous, who has created more than 154 ballpark sites. Their designs include the Yankee Stadium, Climate Pledge Arena, and the Field of Dreams. Their relationship with the Rays started 15 years ago with the spring training facility in Port Charlotte. The civil engineer would be Kimley-Horn, who designed the new St. Pete Pier.

The Rays noted at the start of the proposal, that they've "never shied away from using their platform." They went on to list examples, including favoring the Supreme Court ruling on marriage equality and publicly calling for the removal of a Confederate Monument at the Hillsborough County Courthouse.

They also touched on the history of the Gas Plant neighborhood, saying the team spent "hundreds of hours listening, learning, sharing and teaching one another."

Two natural gas cylinders in the Gas Plant neighborhood. They were later demolished to make way for a multi-purpose stadium,. (Provided by the City of St. Pete)

"We are well aware that we cannot undo hundreds of years of racism with one project," the proposal stated. "Our project envisions a $50 million intentional equity commitment in partnership with the South St. Petersburg community, one that aims to produce a rich, urban experience mixing multiple scales of ground-floor retail, multi-generation affordable restorative housing, space for education, recreational play, and bolstering of … job opportunities."

Childcare is also an initiative they hope to provide space for by working with existing preschools in the South St. Pete area to build their capacity and include satellite locations for existing businesses in the Gas Plant District.

In addition, Hines and the Rays say they want to address the Oaklawn Cemetery, which operated from 1905 to 1926. The site is now where a portion of the Tropicana Field parking lot is located. First, they want to identify and remediate Randy potential environmental issues and honor the families of their loved ones.

"Efforts will be undertaken to identify descendants and stakeholders connected to Oaklawn Cemetery and a thorough archaeological work plan will be created before any additional development is

pursued on the site."

The Tampa Bay Rays have been playing at the Trop since 1998, but their lease with the venue is up in 2027.

READ: St. Pete and baseball: A relationship that spans over a century

