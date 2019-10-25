Truck crashes into Treasure Island home, possibly condemning the structure, officials say

article

A truck slammed into a Treasure Island home with enough force that it may have knocked the house off its foundation, officials say.

The crash occurred Thursday evening in the 10000 block of Gulf Boulevard. No one was inside the home at the time, and the resident was out-of-town at the time of the collision. A silver Chevy Silverado with a Nevada license plate was seen partially inside the home after it knocked down a wall.

As of Friday morning, the truck remained inside the home. Officials said if they removed the truck, the home could collapse. It’s possible the home will be condemned, they added.

The truck driver will receive a citation.

