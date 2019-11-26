Truck slams into Fort Meade legislator's office

article

A truck plowed into the office of a state representative in Fort Meade this morning, but officials say no one inside was hurt.

The scene of the crash is 11 W. Broadway Street, which is home of the office of Rep. Melanie Bell. Just after 8 a .m., the city-owned truck smashed into the building and would likely have struck Bell’s office assistant, had she not stepped away for coffee at the time.

A 911 caller speculated that the driver may have suffered amedial episode prior to the crash. Deputies say the driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.