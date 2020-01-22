Trump holds news conference before leaving World Economic Forum in Switzerland

President Donald Trump held a news conference Wednesday before leaving Switzerland to return to Washington, where his impeachment trial is under way.

He announced the unexpected availability during a meeting with Iraqi President Barham Salih.

President Donald holds a news conference at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday, January 22.

"We've had tremendous success in Davos," referring to his attendance at the World Economic Forum. "We'll do a quick news conference."

Trump arrived in Davos on Tuesday. He addressed the forum and over two days has held meetings with leaders from the European Union, Iraq and Pakistan, among others.

The Republican president said in most of his meetings that trade was on the agenda.

Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate reconvened on Tuesday.

