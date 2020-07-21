Expand / Collapse search

Trump seeks to bar illegal immigrants from reapportionment count

Published 
Updated 20 mins ago
Associated Press
FILE - U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters while hosting Republican Congressional leaders and members of his cabinet in the Oval Office at the White House July 20, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is expected to sign a memorandum Tuesday that seeks to bar people in the U.S. illegally from being counted in congressional reapportionment, according to two officials familiar with the plans.

The Supreme Court last year blocked the administration’s effort to add a citizenship question to the census form, with a majority saying the administration’s rationale for the citizenship question — to help enforce voting rights — appeared to be contrived.

Opponents are likely to challenge the memorandum.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak publicly about the memo.