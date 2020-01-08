Trump to make statement after Iran launches missile attack at US bases in Iraq

Watch Live Coverage from FOX News Now

President Trump was expected to address the nation on Wednesday after Iran fired a barrage of ballistic missiles at two Iraqi military bases that house American troops.

The Iranian supreme leader said it was a “slap” against America's military presence in the region.

The retaliation is another dangerous escalation that could draw the region deeper into turmoil, despite insistence by Washington and Tehran that neither side wants war. U.S. and Iraqi officials said there were no casualties among their forces.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made clear that Iran's missile strikes were in revenge for the U.S. killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, whose death last week in an American drone strike in Baghdad prompted angry calls for vengeance and drew massive crowds of Iranians, said to number in the millions, to the streets to mourn him.

Khamenei himself prayed over the caskets of Soleimani and others slain in the attack. Khamenei, who had a close relationship with Soleimani, wept at one point during the traditional Muslim prayers for the dead.

“Last night they received a slap,” Khamenei said in a speech after the missile strikes. “These military actions are not sufficient (for revenge). What is important is that the corrupt presence of America in this region comes to an end.“

Despite the heightened rhetoric, there were some indications that there might not be more immediate retaliation by either side.

“All is well!” President Donald Trump tweeted shortly after the missile attacks, adding, “So far, so good.” regarding the assessment of casualties and damage.

The White House said Trump would deliver remarks at 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

Moments earlier, Iran's foreign minister tweeted that Tehran had taken and "concluded proportionate measures in self-defense,” adding that Tehran did “not seek escalation" but would defend itself against further aggression.

It appeared Iran gave advance warning of the strikes. Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi said he received notification from Iran just after midnight that its retaliation “was starting or would start soon” and would focus only on American positions. Finland and Lithuania's militaries, which had personnel at one of the targeted bases, said they received information about an imminent attack and had time to move to shelters or leave the base.

In a statement following the attacks, the Department of Defense said it had taken "all appropriate measures to safeguard our personnel and partners" in recent days and "in response to Iranian threats and actions."

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 7, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Iran’s attacks “appeared designed for maximum domestic effect with minimum escalatory risk,” said Henry Rome, analyst with Eurasia Group.

"For a president who wants to avoid a war in the Middle East during an election year, the Iranians have provided an off-ramp he will likely take," Rome said.

Adding to the chaos, a Ukrainian airplane with 176 people crashed after takeoff just outside Tehran on Wednesday morning, killing all on board, Iranian state TV and Ukrainian officials said. Mechanical issues were suspected.

The Boeing 737-800 had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airport, bound for the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. The plane carried 167 passengers and nine crew members.

Ukraine's foreign minister, Vadym Prystaiko, said there were 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians on board — the Ukrainian nationals included two passengers and the nine crew. The rest were Swedish, Afghan, German and British nationals.

The U.S. Federation Aviation Administration earlier warned of a "potential for miscalculation or mis-identification" for civilian aircraft in the Persian Gulf. The agency barred U.S. pilots and carriers from flying over areas of Iraqi, Iranian and some Persian Gulf airspace.

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake also hit Iran early Wednesday morning, striking in the southwestern part of the country near the Bushehr nuclear plant, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. It was reported from Cincinnati.