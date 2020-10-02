Trump's Central Florida rally canceled after COVID-19 diagnosis

President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Sanford on Friday night is now canceled after he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

The president made the announcement on Twitter early Friday morning.

"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"

Trump's Sanford Airport stop is no longer on his official campaign schedule. Supporters began lining up more than 24 hours ahead of the rally, but they have since been asked to leave.

The president's positive coronavirus test brings up a lot of questions: will this campaign event be rescheduled and could this impact the presidential debate in Miami in less than 2 weeks?

President Trump tested positive just hours after White House aide Hope Hicks tested positive for COVID-19. Hicks had traveled with the president twice this week. Her symptoms reportedly began after a rally.

The president spoke about Hicks on FOX News' Hannity Thursday night.

"I spent a lot of time with Hope and so does the first lady and she's tremendous," he said. "I was a little surprised but she's a very warm person and she has a hard time when soldiers and law enforcement comes up to her. You know she wants to treat them great, not say 'stay away I can't get near you.' It's a very, very tough disease."

The president and first lady are now in quarantine with the next presidential debate in Miami scheduled on October 14. There could be a chance it gets rescheduled or the president could take another COVID-19 test before the debate.

FOX 35 is working to learn if the president's positive test will impact the debate schedule.

