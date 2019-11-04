Two adults arrested after 14-month-old fell from Port Richey apartment balcony

article

After a 1-year-old fell from a second-story balcony, the two people who had supervision over the child were arrested, deputies said.

Pasco County deputies said they received a 911 call from a witness, who lives in the apartment complex, located at 6551 Deeb Street in Port Richey. They said she was sitting outside when she heard a loud thud followed by the sound of a baby crying.

Deputies said she checked on her own child before heading outside. They said she found the victim a couple of feet away from a pond, “crying hysterically.” She said, according to deputies, that the baby was covered in dirt and was limping. She looked up and noticed a large hole in the screen of an apartment unit.

The witness started knocking on doors and a neighbor told her where the baby lived. One of the suspects, 23-year-old David Gomez-Diaz, opened the door, grabbed the baby and closed the door, according to his arrest affidavit.

The witness was worried the child may have internal injuries and called 911, officials said.

When deputies made contact with Gomez-Diaz and 24-year-old Cristina Jiminez-Gomez, they said both gave inconsistent statements.

Initially, Jiminez-Gomez explained she saw the child fall off the balcony about 20 minutes before a deputy arrived, but did not call 911, deputies said, because the child didn’t appear injured. Officials said she changed her story to say she didn’t see the child fall and was “too busy cooking dinner.”

Deputies said Jiminez-Gomez couldn’t provide the name of the child, the child’s mother, or a phone number.

They explained when they first spoke to Gomez-Diaz, he said he wasn’t home when the incident occurred. Then, deputies said, he changed his story to say he was home, but didn’t see the child fall from the balcony and the other children were running around and playing. He said it’s possible one of the older children opened the door, the victim walked out and fell through the screen.

Then, deputies said, he retracted that story to say he noticed the sliding glass door was open when he came home from work. He saw the hole in the screen, looked through it but didn’t see the child.

“So, he did not panic,” according to his arrest affidavit. He also didn’t plan to call 911 because he thought the child appeared unharmed, deputies said.

Both suspects were arrested on child neglect charges. Deputies did not specify their relationship with the child.

There was no word on the 14-month-old’s condition.