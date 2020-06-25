Two arrested after 15-year-old was shot in Lake Wales

Polk County detectives arrested two people following Tuesday's shooting in Lake Wales that left a teenager injured.

The shooting occurred around 3:40 p.m. in the Hampstead Place area. Initially, detectives released a surveillance image of the suspect's vehicle, describing it as a silver Honda Civic or Accord, possibly a model between the late 1990s to the mid-2000s.

On Thursday morning, Polk County investigators announced the arrests of 20-year-old Marshall Hayes and 18-year-old Bellamia Sperandio.

The 15-year-old who was shot was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The victim has not been identified.

PREVIOUS: Polk County deputies searching for suspect vehicle connected to shooting of teen

The suspects face attempted murder charges. Officials did not provide information on the events leading up to the shooting.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to give additional details surrounding the arrests.

