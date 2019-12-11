Two dead following Mulberry house fire

article

Firefighters in Polk County said two people pulled from a house fire have passed away.

Officials said neighbors spotted the flames at the back of the home – located along Willis Road in Mulberry -- around midnight Wednesday, and dialed 911. Firefighters had to go inside and pulled the two people out.

They were both taken to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead, according to Polk County Fire Rescue.

Their identities have not been released. The cause of death may be determined once an autopsy is completed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.