Two dozen registered sex offenders arrested for improper online activity in Highlands County

article

More than two dozen registered sex offenders in Highlands County were arrested for using online accounts, according to the sheriff's office Special Victims Unit.

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office launched Operation Disconnect only one week ago and already caught 26 registered sex offenders who were either banned from having internet access at all or who failed to report their internet usage to the sheriff's office, as part of their probation. Each failure to report is a felony offense.

The investigation also revealed several subjects with active warrants in Special Victims Unit cases.

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office said Operation Disconnect is ongoing and "any sexual offenders or predators who think they may have some things on their registrations they need to clear up should come see us before we come find you."

Sex offenders are required to report, in person, to the sheriff’s office in the county where they live to register and must update their home or temporary address, phone number(s), email address(es), online identifiers or aliases, employment, vehicle, school, and travel, as well as scars, marks and tattoos.

Anyone with information about a sexual predator or predatory behavior is asked to contact the Highlands County Sheriff's Office at detectives@highlandssheriff.org or 863-402-7357. OUtside of Highlands County, tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.