Two found dead in Poinciana, deputies say

Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of two people in the Poinciana area of Kissimmee.

Earlier, they said, the agency's SWAT team responded to the area near Cedar Road and Lake Marion Creek Road. No other information was provided on how the deaths may be linked to the SWAT team response.

The view from SkyFOX shows a home with crime scene tape surrounding it. A corner of the roof also appeared to be damaged.

Sheriff Grady Judd is scheduled to release additional information during a 10:30 a.m. press conference

