Two killed in Winter Haven crash involving semi-truck: PCSO

Two people were killed in Winter Haven on Thursday in a crash between a Buick and a semi-trailer truck, according to authorities.

Police say the crash occurred at 2:20 p.m. at 5155 Recker Highway near Commercial Boulevard.

Based on video and witness statements, police say the truck was traveling southbound on Recker Highway, and the Buick was traveling north when it drove through a large puddle and lost traction.

As a result, the Buick spun into the southbound lane, into the truck's path.

Police say the front of the truck hit the passenger side of the Buick before both vehicles struck a utility pole.

The driver of the truck was ejected from his car, police said.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

This crash is still under investigation.