Two pedestrians struck by vehicle closes eastbound Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard

Eastbound lanes are closed on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard after two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle, police say.

The eastbound lanes are shut down at Belcher Road. First responders say the they received a report of the crash just after 7 a.m.

One adult male was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg and another adult male was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital.

Police say the lanes will be "closed for some time” and drivers should find an alternate route. FOX 13's traffic reporter Vanessa Ruffes suggests taking Druid Road or Drew Street as a detour.

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.