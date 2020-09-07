Two tropical depressions form in Atlantic; both likely to become tropical storms

article

Within the past day, two tropical depressions formed, and neither pose an imminent threat to Florida.

Tropical Depression 17 formed in the Central Atlantic.The good news is that this won’t be an issue for the U.S. as first cold fronts of the season are forming through the eastern U.S. and general troughing over this area should persist over the next 7-10 days.

This sets up a steering flow that acts to keep any tropical threats out to sea.

LINK: Track the tropics on MyFoxHurricane.com

Early Monday morning, Tropical Depression 18 formed over the far eastern Atlantic. However, this should also should stay out to sea.

Advertisement

Both are expected to become named storms: Paulette and Rene.

The system is expected to strengthen and bring tropical storm conditions to the Cabo Verde Islands.