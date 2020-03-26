ULA's Atlas V rocket expected to lift off from Cape Canaveral on Thursday

article

The United Launch Alliance (ULA) is expected to launch its Atlas V rocket on Thursday from Cape Canaveral.

The launch window opens at 2:57 p.m.

They said that the Atlas V rocket will carry critical new national assets into orbit for secure communications.

This launch will reportedly be Atlas V's 68th launch from Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral. It is the 95th launch overall for Atlas V since 1965.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.