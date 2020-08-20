US 41 reopened in Manatee County as shooting investigation continues

article

US 41 in Manatee County has reopened after being closed in both directions Thursday afternoon due to a shooting investigation.

The road was closed from 17th Ave. W. to 28th Ave. W. as deputies investigate a shooting that occurred near 26th Ave. W. and 1st Street.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office the victim is in stable condition.

This is a developing story. FOX 13’s Justin Matthews is headed to the scene and will provide more details as they become available.

