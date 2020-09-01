USF starts random COVID-19 testing on campus

This week, in an effort to protect the University of South Florida's community, random COVID-19 testing on the Tampa campus.

Students will be selected at random, and will be notified by email with further instructions. Then, any student, faculty or staff member who tests positive will be instructed to self-isolate until medically cleared.

The tests are free, and students can refuse to take them. However, school officials said if they do, they’ll be asked to self-isolate and remain off campus for two weeks. They may also face disciplinary action.

Additional information can be found on USF's website.

Anyone who comes to any USF campus must follow face coverings and social distancing rules. USF is currently in its Phase 2 approach, meaning masks are required on all campuses.