USF students invent smart water bottle sleeve to take guesswork out of hydration

The Brief USF students developed a smart silicone sleeve that turns a standard water bottle into a personalized hydration tracker. The device functions as a miniature scale, syncing with a mobile app and any popular wearables to adjust daily water intake goals based on workouts and outdoor temperatures. The technology was invented after a former USF student athlete suffered a severe dehydration episode.



USF students developed a smart silicone sleeve that turns a standard water bottle into a personalized hydration tracker.

Smart water bottle sleeve

Big picture view:

Called ‘syp,’ the product is a smart silicone sleeve that attaches to the bottom of a reusable water bottle. The sleeve acts as a miniature scale, and every time a user takes a drink and sets the bottle back down on a flat surface, the sleeve measures the fluid intake based on the weight difference.

That data is then sent to a companion mobile app.

Users enter personal data into the app, including age, height, and weight. The app can connect to smart wearables like Apple watches and Oura rings. Users can also log workouts — for example, what sport, for how long, and in what temperature. And they can also add other beverages they’ve consumed outside the water bottle with the syp attached.

"Today, we track pretty much everything: Sleep, workouts, food, steps, anything — you name it, we track it," syp co-founder Rima El Brouzi, a USF computer science master's student, said. "And hydration is still such an important part of what impacts our body, yet it's a total guessing game."

If a user starts to fall behind on their hydration goals, the app sends customized notifications to remind them to drink up.

Student athlete health scare

The backstory:

The idea for syp was born after former USF men's soccer player Mathis Fürst Haugen suffered a severe dehydration episode that ultimately cut his freshman season short. Haugen and El Brouzi worked together to develop the smart device — along with Haugen’s former teammate and roommate, Nicolas Scargle.

For busy student-athletes balancing a grueling schedule, hydration reminders through syp can be a game-changer, he says.

"Getting lost in your routine throughout the day with school, training, lifts, trying to fit meals in, and just trying to balance everything all at once, we just forget," said Scargle, the managing director for syp.

Collegiate athletic testing

What's next:

Moving forward, syp has pilot programs lined up with various sports teams with USF and UCF.