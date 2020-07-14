Expand / Collapse search

Venice city council will discuss possible mask ordinance

Venice
VENICE, Fla. - In Sarasota County, city officials within Venice will consider a mask mandate during a Tuesday morning meeting.

City council members will meet at 9 a.m. to discuss the idea. The mayor of Venice tired to initiate the discussion on a mask ordinance during a previous meeting, but his motions died for lack of support.

Over in the city of Sarasota, commissioners voted in late June to make face-coverings mandatory for most indoor and outdoor public spaces.

RELATED: Florida face-covering rules: List of mandatory coronavirus mask orders in the Tampa Bay area

In Longboat Key, the Manasota beach community mandated masks in early July.
 