Venice driver, trapped in partially-submerged SUV, rescued by kayaker hours later

A driver spent the night trapped inside her partially-submerged vehicle in Venice, only escaping because a kayaker went for a paddle the following morning.

Venice police said first responders headed to Higel Boat Ramp after receiving a report about the flooded vehicle. It turned out a kayaker came across the vehicle first, and called 911.

Police said the kayaker rescued the driver, the only occupant, from inside the SUV. According to the driver, she was trapped inside the partially-submerged SUV since 10 p.m. last night.

The driver is a homeless woman, police said, who used her car as her home. Police said she was confused as to where she was, became disoriented, and ended up driving into the water.

Officials said her vehicle was floating around most of the night, until it got stuck -- and that's when the kayaker found her. It was submerged just enough to where she couldn't open the doors.

Venice police said the driver seemed to be OK, and they are working with a homeless outreach program to assist her.

“We are pleased to see a happy ending to such a potentially tragic situation,” police said in a Facebook post.