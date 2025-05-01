Video: Drugs, guns found in car with 5 children inside

The Brief Hillsborough County deputies say five children were riding in a car that had drugs and two guns inside. Three adults in the car were arrested. The traffic stop leading to the arrests took place Tuesday night in Riverview.



Three people face criminal charges after Hillsborough County deputies say they found drugs and guns in a car with five children inside.

The backstory:

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says deputies pulled the car over at the intersection of Riverview Dr. and Moody Rd. on Tuesday night.

A search uncovered drugs, drug paraphernalia and two guns, according to investigators.

Deputies arrested three suspects on a range of charges:

Herron Washington, 34: Possession of cannabis (more than 20 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked (third offense)

Possession of cannabis (more than 20 grams)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked (third offense)

Joseph Rider, 41: Possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence, resisting an officer without violence

Possession of cocaine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Tampering with evidence

Resisting an officer without violence

Shakemya Washington, 34: Child neglect (five counts), permitting an unauthorized person to drive

Child neglect (five counts)

Permitting an unauthorized person to drive

Jail records show all three suspects have bonded out.

What they're saying:

"The combination of illegal drugs, firearms, and children in a vehicle is reprehensible," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Our deputies ensured the children's safety as they took the suspects into custody. These arrests emphasize our commitment to protecting the most vulnerable while removing dangerous elements from our streets."

The Source: This story was written with information and video from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

