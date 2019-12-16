Vigil planned for Newsome student killed at home of TPD officer

article

The public is invited to a vigil Monday night to remember the teenager who was shot and killed inside a Lithia home on Friday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting that happened at the home of a Tampa police officer.

Investigators say no adults were home at the time of the shooting, only four teenage boys.

The victim was a student at Newsome High School, where the school district confirms they will place grief counselors on Monday.

The public vigil is being organized by Operation Lotus.

For those who want to attend, the vigil will start at 6 p.m., at Park Square Plaza on 16132 Churchview Drive in Lithia.