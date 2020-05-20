VP Mike Pence visits Florida nursing home, talks tourism

Vice President Mike Pence met with the governor and business leaders in Orlando Wednesday to discuss tourism and the state's phased reopening plans.

Pence also made a stop at a nursing home to deliver personal protective equipment on Wednesday.

His office said the nursing home visit is part of an initiative to deliver PPE to more than 15,000 nursing homes across America.

Tourism is Florida’s No. 1 industry, and it’s crashed during the coronavirus pandemic, with hotels, theme parks and other vacation-based businesses seeing massive drops in revenue because of closures.

According to Dana Young, head of Visit Florida, hotels saw a drop in revenue of $1.6 billion during a six-week period in March and April compared to last year.

Domestic air travel to the state is down 65% and international air travel is down 80% compared to last year, Young said recently.