‘We followed the president’s orders’: Gordon Sondland testifies in Trump impeachment hearings on Ukraine dealings

The most anticipated witness in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump told House investigators Wednesday that Rudy Giuliani was pushing a “quid pro quo” with Ukraine that he had to go along with because it’s what Trump wanted.

“Mr. Giuliani was expressing the desires of the president of the United States, and we knew that these investigations were important to the president,” Sondland testified about Trump’s personal lawyer.

“We did not want to work with Mr. Giuliani,” the ambassador said. But he said Trump told him and other diplomats working on Ukraine issues “talk with Rudy” on those matters. “So we followed the president’s orders.”

During the public impeachment inquiry hearing, Sondland also confirmed for House impeachment investigators that he spoke with Trump on a cellphone from a Kyiv restaurant the day after the president prodded Ukraine’s leader to investigate political rival Joe Biden.

Gordon Sondland, the U.S ambassador to the European Union, arrives to testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill on Nov. 20, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Sondland said he kept Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other top administration officials aware of what was going on.

He said he specifically told Vice President Mike Pence he “had concerns” that U.S. military aid to Ukraine “had become tied” to the investigations.

“Everyone was in the loop,” Sondland testified in his sworn statement. “It was no secret.”

The wealthy hotel entrepreneur and Trump donor has emerged as a central figure in an intense week with nine witnesses testifying over three days. He has told lawmakers the White House has records of the July 26 call, despite the fact that Trump has said he doesn’t recall the conversation.

“Was there a ‘quid pro quo?’” said Sondland. “The answer is yes.”

The ambassador’s account of the recently revealed call supports the testimony of multiple witnesses who have spoken to impeachment investigators over the past week.

Democrats say Trump demanded that Ukraine investigate his Democratic rivals in return for U.S. military aid it needed to resist Russian aggression and that may be grounds for removing the 45th president. Trump says he did no such thing in his call with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the Democrats just want him gone.

In opening statements, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said the House has “not received a single document” from the administration as it has investigated Trump’s dealings with Ukraine. He said Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have made “a concerted and across the board effort” to obstruct the investigation and “they do so at their own peril.”

Rep. Devin Nunes, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, again expressed his disdain for the Democrats' impeachment inquiry, calling it a "circus."

"Mr. Sondland, you are here to be smeared," Nunes told the ambassador.

Sondland’s account regarding these dealings has not been consistent. The ambassador previously said he cannot recall many of the events involving him that other witnesses have recounted in vivid and colorful detail.

In response, Sondland said his testimony has “not been perfect” because Trump’s administration has refused to give him access to calendars, phone records and other State Department documents that he said might have helped him accurately answer questions.

Sondland told House impeachment investigators that he’s “not a note taker or a memo writer. ” Any discrepancies in his testimony are due to the lack of documentation, he suggested.

The ambassador routinely bragged about his proximity to Trump and drew alarm from the foreign service and national security apparatus as part of an irregular channel of diplomacy led by Giuliani.

State Department official David Holmes revealed one of those interactions to impeachment investigators in a closed-door deposition last week, saying he recalled it “vividly.”

The political counselor was having lunch with Sondland in Kyiv when the ambassador dialed up the president on his cellphone and Holmes could hear Trump’s voice.

“I then heard President Trump ask, quote, ‘So he’s going to do the investigation?’” Holmes testified. “Ambassador Sondland replied that ‘He’s going to do it,’ adding that President Zelensky will, quote, ‘do anything you ask him to.’”

Sondland was known for telling others "he was in charge of Ukraine" despite being the U.S. envoy in Brussels, said another witness in the impeachment probe, former White House Russia adviser Fiona Hill.

Sondland’s appearance follows the testimony Tuesday of four national security and diplomatic officials, including a career Army officer who described Trump’s call with Zelenskiy as “improper.”

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman told lawmakers it was his “duty” to report his concerns about the call, as he deflected Republican attacks, including from the White House on his loyalty and career in public service.

It wasn’t the first time Vindman had registered his concerns over Ukraine policy. He testified about a July 10 meeting at the White House when Sondland told visiting Ukraine officials they would need to “deliver” before the administration would agree to a meeting Zelenskiy wanted with Trump.

“Ambassador Sondland referred to investigations into the Bidens and Burisma in 2016,” Vindman testified, referring to the gas company on whose board Hunter Biden had a seat.

In total, nine current and former U.S. officials are testifying this week as part of the House’s historic impeachment inquiry. Those appearing in public have already given closed-door interviews to investigators, and transcripts from those depositions have largely been released.

Laura Cooper, a deputy assistant defense secretary, and David Hale, the under secretary of state for political affairs, will testify together in Wednesday’s afternoon session scheduled to start around 2:30 p.m. ET, depending on when the morning hearing is completed.

Both Holmes and Hill will testify publicly about their accounts on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Cincinnati.