'We missed you': Columbia Restaurant's Sarasota location is open

You can now dine-in and have your 1905 Salad too.

Columbia Restaurant's location along St. Armand's Circle is open. It will be a little longer before the original Ybor City location opens, but this is a first step for the Columbia Restaurant Group.

On Monday morning, a "We missed you" sign sat at the Sarasota restaurant's entrance. The Sarasota location was Columbia's first expansion when it opened in 1959. Today, it is Sarasota's oldest restaurant.

Earlier this month, Richard Gonzmart, whose family has owned the Columbia Restaurant since 1906, chose to remain closed when the governor gave the green light for restaurants' dining rooms were allowed to reopen at 25% capacity.

Now, restaurants can operate at 50% capacity within their indoor dining rooms.

For updates on Columbia Restaurant, head over to their website.

