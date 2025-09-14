Webster man dies motorcycle accident on US-301: FHP

The Brief A motorcyclist from Webster is dead after a crash in Ridge Manor on Saturday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Investigators say the 42-year-old victim attempted to turn into the Whisper Oaks neighborhood from US-301 when the crash happened. The man was ejected from the motorcycle and collided with a Jeep Cherokee.



A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a Kia Sorento on US-301 in Ridge Manor on Saturday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue.

Investigators say the 42-year-old victim from Webster attempted to turn left into the Whisper Oaks neighborhood when the crash happened.

The man was ejected from the motorcycle and collided with a Jeep Cherokee. He died at the scene from his injuries.

Drivers of the Kia Sorento and the Jeep Cherokee were not injured.

What's next:

The Florida Highway Patrol will continue to investigate the crash.

