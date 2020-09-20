"We're in collective mourning over the loss of a hero," vigil goer says

The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was felt across the nation, and organizers in the Tampa Bay region organized a candlelight vigil for the late justice in less than a day.

Hundreds of people showed up to honor the life and legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg Saturday night outside of the Judicial Building.

"We are in collective mourning over the loss of a hero, over the loss of a role model, for so many of us, especially women," said Amy Weintraub, from Progressive Florida.

Organizers say they started planning the event around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.