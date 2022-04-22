Who is Raymond Spencer? 23-year-old identified as person of interest in DC shooting

Police are searching for 23-year-old Raymond Spencer after four people – including a 12-year-old girl – were shot near a school in Northwest.

D.C. Police say Spencer, who is from Fairfax, Virginia is currently a person of interest.

D.C. police said they received a call about the shooting around 3:30 p.m. on Friday along the 2900 block of Van Ness Street, NW near the Edmund Burke School.

Witnesses told FOX 5 they heard what sounded like 100 gunshots. Police swarmed the scene evacuating residents from local apartment buildings, and combing the area for suspects.

During an afternoon press conference, MPD confirmed that two of the adult victims are in "critical but stable condition," and the girl is in stable condition.