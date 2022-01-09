article

Following widespread criticism during last year’s awards season, the Golden Globes is carrying on this year — though not exactly as planned — on Sunday, Jan. 9.

The winners of the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards will be revealed from the Beverly Hilton at 6 p.m. PT, but the show is taking place amid an unofficial boycott, of sorts, without a red carpet, host, nominees, audience or even a televised broadcast following a year of widespread criticism about the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA’s) diversity and ethics issues.

The show is taking place as a "private event," the HFPA announced earlier this week, and will not even be livestreamed.

The association said it will provide real-time updates on the winners on the Golden Globes website and social media. Those attending the small event will also see a show that "shines a light on the long-established philanthropy work of the HFPA," the press association said earlier this month.

But why is this year’s show happening without any celebrities or television production? Here’s a look back at the HFPA’s and the Golden Globe’s tumultuous year.

Why are the Golden Globes being boycotted?

The HFPA’s tussle with diversity and ethics issues came to a head last year after a shocking lack of nominations for Black talent. A Los Angeles Times’ expose also revealed unethical behavior and that its 87 voting members didn’t include one Black journalist.

Studios said they would boycott the Globes and more than 100 PR films said their clients wouldn’t participate until the HFPA swiftly implemented "profound and lasting change." Tom Cruise returned his three Globes to the group’s headquarters.

The press association claims that in the months since its 2021 show, it has remade itself.

"HFPA 2.0," recently elected president Helen Hoehne has called it. The group announced in November several reforms, including adding a chief diversity officer; overhauling its board; inducting 21 new members, including six Black journalists; bringing in the NAACP on a five-year partnership; and updating its code of conduct.

But still, Hollywood is skeptical this awards season.

NBC, the Globes’ longtime telecaster, said it won’t air the 2022 Globes because "change of this magnitude takes time and work." And the association struggled to find any celebrity presenters agreeing to take part, according to a Variety report.

The HFPA cited the current pandemic surge as a reason for going audience-less on Sunday.

2022 Golden Globe nominees

"Belfast" and "The Power of the Dog" tied for the most nominations with seven apiece. Netflix dominated the film nominees with 17 nods in total. HBO’s "Succession" led the TV side with five nominations.

The nominees for best picture, drama, went to Jane Campion’s gothic Western "The Power of the Dog," Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic "Dune," the family drama "CODA," Reinaldo Marcus Green’s tennis biopic "King Richard" and Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical "Belfast."

The comedy or musical picks for best picture were: Adam McKay’s apocalyptic comedy "Don’t Look Up," Paul Thomas Anderson’s ’70s ode to San Fernando Valley "Licorice Pizza," Steven Spielberg’s "West Side Story," Lin-Manuel Miranda’s "Tick, Tick ... Boom!" and Joe Wright’s "Cyrano."

You can see a full list of nominees here.

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.