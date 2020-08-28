Will Hillsborough County reopen classrooms on Monday? School officials to hold last-minute meeting

The Hillsborough County School Board has called an emergency meeting on their school reopening plan -- just days before students were scheduled to return to the classroom.

As of Friday morning, students and teachers in the county are scheduled to return to campus on Monday after spending the first week of school online -- but that could change after a judge's ruling Thursday.

The Leon County judge lifted a stay of his earlier ruling that a state order requiring schools to reopen in August is unconstitutional -- thus allowing school districts in Florida to stay closed without a penalty from the state, but some parents told FOX 13 they fear that could spell more changes.

The back-and-forth between the state and teachers began during the summer. The largest teacher's union, the Florida Education Association, filed a lawsuit against Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran's emergency order, filed on July 6.

PREVIOUS: Judge lifts stay that kept school-reopening order in effect

The union alleged that the order requiring brick-and-mortar schools to reopen five days a week in August violates the state Constitution’s guarantee of “safe” and “secure” public education. Schools risk losing funding if they don’t comply with Corcoran’s order, which teachers’ attorneys called “financial bullying.”

Advertisement

But lawyers representing Gov. Ron DeSantis, Corcoran and state education officials, who were defendants in the case, maintain that the Constitution also requires the state to provide “high-quality education” to Florida schoolchildren.

On August 6, Hillsborough County school district consulted seven doctors during a special meeting on whether to reopen.

School board members asked each of the doctors if they believed it was safe to reopen classrooms. Five of the seven doctors said it was not safe at the time. One physician said it was not safe that day but it might be in a few weeks. The seventh doctor, who serves as the director of the local health department, refused to give an opinion.

Based on the doctors’ responses, the school board decided to delay the first day of in-person instruction from Aug. 24 to Sept 14. Distance learning was still slated to begin on Aug. 24.

PREVIOUS: Florida's order to reopen brick-and-mortar schools is unconstitutional, judge rules

However, after Corcoran told Hillsborough school officials they would lose funding if they did not reopen classrooms in August, Superintendent Addison Davis announced the county will follow the state’s mandate and reopen schools to students who want to return on August 31.

On Thursday, another wrench was thrown into the saga when Judge Charles Dodson lifted a stay of his earlier ruling that a state order requiring schools to reopen in August is unconstitutional.

Right after the ruling came down, Hillsborough school officials called for a last-minute emergency meeting for Friday morning to formally vote on whether or not to reopen classrooms Monday.

At this point, it could be just that: a formality. It wasn't the school board that voted on the one-week online plan. Davis, under pressure from the state, changed the four-week online plan the school board had adopted.

RELATED: Despite judge's ruling, no changes to Hillsborough back-to-school plan -- yet

With school set to reopen in three days, many parents are stressed with even the possibility that plans could change again.

"It just puts everyone again in this really bad, uncertain position," said Carrie Wildes, a parent at Maniscalco K-8 School. “This is thousands and thousands of kids and parents that are really looking forward and quote frankly need in-person school to happen, and that just being thrown up in the air again is just not acceptable."

RELATED: State of Florida ordered health directors not to give yes-or-no input on school reopenings

Since making the announcement about an emergency meeting, the Facebook pages of Hillsborough school board members have simply been flooded with comments from both parents and teachers.

Some are saying the case rates are still too high to safely reopen, and by going back now, they'll just end up with outbreaks and students heading back online anyway.

Others said the county is too close to the start of classroom learning for the plan to change again, and many calling the ordeal "ridiculous."

As an elected body, they will need to approve the current plan to reopen schools on Monday, which board members haven't officially done yet.

The emergency meeting begins at 8 a.m., and it’s unclear if any plans will change. The school board chair said Friday’s vote will decide how they move forward.

PDF: Read the judge's order