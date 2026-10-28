Tampa weather: Windy conditions to subside before rain arrives this weekend
TAMPA, Fla. - Windy weather conditions and a small craft advisory will finally ease as a rain-bearing system moves into the area for the second half of the weekend.
Weekend weather forecast
What we know:
Strong, gusty winds and a small craft advisory remain in effect for one last day. High temperatures will reach the mid-80s through the weekend.
As the underlying weather pattern breaks down, the windy conditions will gradually subside. Rain chances will increase to at least 50% by Sunday afternoon.
Upcoming rain chances
What we don't know:
Meteorologists have not yet confirmed exact rainfall totals or the precise timing for when the rain will clear heading into next week.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the local weather forecast update, which explained how the weather pattern breakdown will impact regional wind and rain conditions.