Tampa weather: Windy conditions to subside before rain arrives this weekend

The Brief Strong winds and a small craft advisory are lingering for one final day across the area. Wind speeds will gradually subside as the prevailing weather pattern breaks down. Rain chances jump to at least 50% Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid-80s.



Windy weather conditions and a small craft advisory will finally ease as a rain-bearing system moves into the area for the second half of the weekend.

Weekend weather forecast

What we know:

Strong, gusty winds and a small craft advisory remain in effect for one last day. High temperatures will reach the mid-80s through the weekend.

As the underlying weather pattern breaks down, the windy conditions will gradually subside. Rain chances will increase to at least 50% by Sunday afternoon.

Upcoming rain chances

What we don't know:

Meteorologists have not yet confirmed exact rainfall totals or the precise timing for when the rain will clear heading into next week.