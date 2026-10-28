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Tampa weather: Windy conditions to subside before rain arrives this weekend

By
FOX 13 News
Tampa
Published October 28, 2026 9:48 AM EDT
Published October 28, 2026 9:48 AM EDT
Tampa weather | Wednesday morning forecast
Tampa weather | Wednesday morning forecast

Tampa weather | Wednesday morning forecast

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says Wednesday will be breezy and warm with a high of 84 degrees.

The Brief

    • Strong winds and a small craft advisory are lingering for one final day across the area.
    • Wind speeds will gradually subside as the prevailing weather pattern breaks down.
    • Rain chances jump to at least 50% Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid-80s.

TAMPA, Fla. - Windy weather conditions and a small craft advisory will finally ease as a rain-bearing system moves into the area for the second half of the weekend.

Weekend weather forecast

What we know:

Strong, gusty winds and a small craft advisory remain in effect for one last day. High temperatures will reach the mid-80s through the weekend.

As the underlying weather pattern breaks down, the windy conditions will gradually subside. Rain chances will increase to at least 50% by Sunday afternoon.

Upcoming rain chances

What we don't know:

Meteorologists have not yet confirmed exact rainfall totals or the precise timing for when the rain will clear heading into next week.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the local weather forecast update, which explained how the weather pattern breakdown will impact regional wind and rain conditions.

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