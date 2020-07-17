Winn-Dixie not requiring face masks in effort to avoid 'undue friction': reports

article

Winn-Dixie will not be joining other large retailers by requiring masks in its stores, according to reports.

The supermarket chain's website says it is strongly encouraging its employees and associates to wear face coverings.

However, Winn-Dixie's parent company, Southeastern Grocers, will not mandate masks because they don't want to "cause undue friction between our customers and associates by regulating mask mandates," director of corporate communications Joe Caldwell told WZVN.

"We are adhering to all local safety mandates within each of our stores and strongly encouraging those who are medically able to wear a face covering to do so," Caldwell said, adding that the company would strongly encourage state government officials to "lead the way" in creating such mandates.

Publix, Winn-Dixie's main competitor in Florida, announced it would require face coverings beginning July 21. Other national retailers such as Walmart, Target and CVS are also mandating masks in their stores.

Winn-Dixie has not responded to FOX 13's request for comment.