Registered sex offender arrested in Winter Haven for exposing himself to children: PCSO

A registered sex offender from Brevard County was arrested in Winter Haven after deputies say he exposed himself to children.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the man was lurking around the Winter Haven area, approaching children and exposing himself.

He has been charged with attempted kidnapping, lewd and lascivious exhibition, and indecent exposure.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Winter Haven Police Chief Vance Monroe will meet with the media at 11:30 a.m. on Friday to provide more information on the arrest.