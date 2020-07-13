Winter Haven leaders will discuss a possible mask mandate

City commissioners in Winter Haven are set to discuss a mask mandate for the city.

The discuss is planned for Monday during a 6 p.m. meeting. If it is implemented, businesses could face a $150 fine if they don't post signs and take other steps to enforce the rules.

Lakeland city officials recently voted to require masks to be worn when inside businesses within the city. The order went into effect on July 2.

In Polk County, masks are not required. Last week, county commissioners unanimously voted to just strongly encourage people to wear masks, rather than setting a mandate.

