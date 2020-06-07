Winter Haven police searching for man with dementia last seen on Saturday

article

Winter Haven police are asking for the public's help in locating 66-year-old Willie Ross.

Ross left his living facility at 1190 Lucerne Loop Rd Saturday around 6 p.m.

Ross has been diagnosed with dementia and is unable to care for himself.

According to police, there was a delay in the report from the caregiver due to the frequency of his walks and that he has always returned. Ross frequently goes for walks to pick up trash along the roadway.

Ross was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, blue jeans and brown sandals.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ross is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

