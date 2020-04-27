With restrictions, Sarasota County beaches reopen Monday

article

After shutting down for more than a month, Sarasota’s beaches are officially back open, sort of.

County beaches in Sarasota are open for physical activity and some types of recreation: swimming, walking, running, surfing and fishing are now allowed. Laying out, bringing a cooler or chair, however, is still off limits.

Beach pavilions, playgrounds, tennis and basketball courts will all remain closed as well. Congregating for any reason, even for group fitness, won’t be allowed either.

While access barriers have been removed for foot trails, they’ll still remain in place for public parking lots. Commissioners say they plan to phase in parking lots in the next two weeks.

Commissioners say they don’t want anyone to let their guards down about the virus but the intent is to let people use the beaches for exercise just like any of the county’s other parks.

“Just because we are opening up the beaches doesn't mean we aren’t taking this virus seriously. This is a very dangerous situation but we also have to be smart how we react to it. I think we’ve done a great job in Sarasota County,” said Sarasota Commissioner Christian Ziegler after commissioners voted unanimously last week to partially reopen the county’s beaches.

Sarasota has seen fewer cases of coronavirus than neighboring counties to the north, but cases in Sarasota tend to have more serious outcomes than in other parts of the state. Of the county’s 321 confirmed cases, 32 (10-percent) have resulted in death. Statewide, the death rate among confirmed cases is 4-percent, according to Department of Health data.

The partial re-opening applies to all public Sarasota County beaches but Lido Beach, which is under the City of Sarasota’s purview, is still closed.

