Woman found dead at Sarasota apartment complex; suspect in custody: SPD

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The Brief Sarasota apartment death investigation: Police detained a 32-year-old man after a 31-year-old woman was found dead Sunday morning, according to the Sarasota Police Department. Officers located the suspect's vehicle using automated Flock cameras following an emergency call at the Applegate Apartments, SPD said. Detectives believe the woman and man knew each other and noted there is no ongoing danger to the public.



Sarasota police are investigating the death of a 31-year-old woman after officers found her dead at an apartment complex early Sunday morning, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

Sarasota apartment death investigation

What we know:

Officers responded to a 911 call around 4 a.m. at the Applegate Apartments, located at 1500 North Lockwood Ridge Road, police said.

When officers arrived, they found the woman dead, according to SPD.

Police used Flock cameras to locate a vehicle believed to be connected to the case. A 32-year-old man was taken into custody without incident, and detectives believe the victim and suspect knew each other.

Investigators believe the incident was isolated, police said.

The case remains under investigation.

Victim identity and cause of death

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name of the woman or the cause of death as detectives work to notify her next of kin.

Police have not named the 32-year-old man taken into custody or specified what criminal charges he may face.

Sarasota police tip lines

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact SPD’s Criminal Investigations Division at 941-915-4307 or Sarasota Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS (8477).