Woman found dead at Sarasota apartment complex; suspect in custody: SPD
SARASOTA, Fla. - Sarasota police are investigating the death of a 31-year-old woman after officers found her dead at an apartment complex early Sunday morning, according to the Sarasota Police Department.
Sarasota apartment death investigation
What we know:
Officers responded to a 911 call around 4 a.m. at the Applegate Apartments, located at 1500 North Lockwood Ridge Road, police said.
When officers arrived, they found the woman dead, according to SPD.
Police used Flock cameras to locate a vehicle believed to be connected to the case. A 32-year-old man was taken into custody without incident, and detectives believe the victim and suspect knew each other.
Investigators believe the incident was isolated, police said.
The case remains under investigation.
Victim identity and cause of death
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the name of the woman or the cause of death as detectives work to notify her next of kin.
Police have not named the 32-year-old man taken into custody or specified what criminal charges he may face.
Sarasota police tip lines
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact SPD’s Criminal Investigations Division at 941-915-4307 or Sarasota Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS (8477).
The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Sarasota Police Department.