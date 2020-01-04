Woman escapes unharmed as her car plunges into a pool

The Florida Highway Patrol reports a Pasco County woman lost control of her car this morning and ended up in a community swimming pool.

FHP says Audrey Bullitt-Reeves was driving on Travco Court when she went over a curb, went through some bushes, hit a fence and ended up in an adjacent trailer park's swimming pool on Old County Road 54.

Luckily, the driver was able to escape unharmed through the rear window as her car submerged.

Bullitt-Reeves was cited with careless driving.