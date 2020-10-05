Woman found dead after shooting outside Venice bank

article

Deputies responding to a shooting in Venice found a woman dead near a bank drive-through lane this morning.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in around 9 a.m. about a shooting at the BB&T bank on Pointe Loop Drive in Venice, which is near Tamiami Trail and Jacaranda Blvd. That's where deputies found a woman dead in the lot outside the bank.

The view from SkyFOX showed the building cordoned off by crime-scene tape. Investigators appeared to be focusing on a white SUV that had stopped against a light pole.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson says detectives believe “this is an isolated incident” and there is no danger to the public.

The investigation continues, though. Deputies ask anyone with information to call the Criminal Investigations Section at (941) 861-4900.

